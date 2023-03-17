Chance Robinson made his first trip to Auburn Friday. The Tigers made a big impression, as the four-star wide receiver watched practice, spoke with coaches and was recruited by a particular quarterback commit also on campus. Among those who spoke with him was head coach Hugh Freeze, who preached his vision for a championship program to Robinson. "He’s big on ‘Let’s win now," Robinson said. "He wants to win, he wants to be a national championship program, so that’s good as well. Coach Freeze, he’s a great guy, good energy and just coach as well."

Chance Robinson took his first visit to Auburn Friday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Auburn made Robinson's top eight schools earlier this month, and after the Friday visit, the Tigers received a significant boost. "Honestly, it’s great for me right now," Robinson said. "I wouldn’t know where to put them right now, but they’re high up there. Great people, great staff, great receivers coach, that’s everything you look for in a school." Receivers coach Marcus Davis has talked to Robinson over the phone consistently, but Friday was the first time the two met face-to-face. "I love Coach Davis, chopping up on the phone was exactly the way he was in person," Robinson said. "I love the way he coaches. He’s up close, he’s a nice dude and it’s just great energy out there and it’s a great practice." While watching practice, Robinson got to see a familiar face in action. His former St. Thomas Aquinas teammate and current Auburn wide receiver Camden Brown has been talking the Tigers up for Robinson. Having someone he knows well already in the program is a huge plus. "I can get a real look on what the school is really truly about," Robinson said. "Talking to Camden, he says he loves it here. So when I’m talking to a guy I’ve known for that long and I know him on a personal level, that’s great to have that."