Auburn ‘in a real good spot’ for Rivals100 LB
AUBURN | There won’t be any package deals, but that doesn’t mean Jaiden Ausberry won’t be joining his brother in college.
The Rivals100 linebacker from University Lab in Baton Rouge, La., officially visited Auburn this weekend where his brother, defensive back Austin Ausberry, enrolled just a week ago.
Older brother is already making a strong case.
“Hard, real hard. He texts me everyday,” said Ausberry. “When I got here, he was like, ‘You’re committing after this weekend.’ I was like, ‘You gotta wait, bruh.’ But he really wants me here. That would be really cool.”
The younger Ausberry still has some important official visits ahead, but AU certainly made a positive impression this weekend, and did it the right way.
“They really emphasized how much they want me,” said Ausberry. “It’s not just going to be the Ausberry brothers. It’s going to be Jaiden Ausberry, Austin Ausberry and not no package deal or something like that. I really liked that so they’re in a real good spot right now.”
Ausberry was joined on his visit by his parents, and his brother was the official player-host. While it might be convenient for his parents to have both of their children playing at the same school, that’s not how they’re framing his recruitment.
“It’s basically they want me to make the best decision for myself,” Ausberry said. “Whether that’s here or anywhere else, they say it’s my choice and I really respect that. At the end of the day, they’re not going to be at college with me. It’s just me. It has to be what’s best for me in the long term.”
Overall, Ausberry gave high marks to his Auburn visit including spending time with linebackers coach Christian Robinson.
“Just the culture, the vibe, everything was great and I had a really good time,” he said. “It was real good with Coach Rob. I’ve been knowing him since he recruited me at Florida so we already have a previous relationship.
“Even if I don’t come here, he’s always going to be my guy. I can always talk to him. He recruits on a personal level, which is really good.”
Ausberry has three more official visits on tap over the next three weekends in Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Michigan. He may also officially visit LSU or Oregon this fall.
“I’m going to wait until December because I don’t want to second-guess myself,” he said. “I should know in December. That’s going to be my set in stone decision.”
He’ll also be back in Auburn this fall to see his first-ever game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“I’m definitely coming to a few games, especially to see my brother play too,” he said.
Ausberry is rated a 4-star and the nation’s No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 39 overall player by Rivals.