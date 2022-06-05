Auburn ‘in a real good spot’ for Rivals100 LB

AUBURN | There won’t be any package deals, but that doesn’t mean Jaiden Ausberry won’t be joining his brother in college. The Rivals100 linebacker from University Lab in Baton Rouge, La., officially visited Auburn this weekend where his brother, defensive back Austin Ausberry, enrolled just a week ago. Older brother is already making a strong case.

Ausberry plans to return to Auburn for a few games this fall. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“Hard, real hard. He texts me everyday,” said Ausberry. “When I got here, he was like, ‘You’re committing after this weekend.’ I was like, ‘You gotta wait, bruh.’ But he really wants me here. That would be really cool.” The younger Ausberry still has some important official visits ahead, but AU certainly made a positive impression this weekend, and did it the right way. “They really emphasized how much they want me,” said Ausberry. “It’s not just going to be the Ausberry brothers. It’s going to be Jaiden Ausberry, Austin Ausberry and not no package deal or something like that. I really liked that so they’re in a real good spot right now.” Ausberry was joined on his visit by his parents, and his brother was the official player-host. While it might be convenient for his parents to have both of their children playing at the same school, that’s not how they’re framing his recruitment. “It’s basically they want me to make the best decision for myself,” Ausberry said. “Whether that’s here or anywhere else, they say it’s my choice and I really respect that. At the end of the day, they’re not going to be at college with me. It’s just me. It has to be what’s best for me in the long term.”