To Pearl, the Crimson Tide, now playing as visitors Wednesday evening inside Auburn Arena, are still that same team, capable of toppling his 21-2 Tigers.

The query yielded a few answers from a few different players before the coach stated what he believes to be the simple reason: "Because they're good. They're a really good team."

Bruce Pearl brought his team into a mini-huddle before practice Monday, and posed a simple question: Why did Alabama beat them 29 days ago in Tuscaloosa?

"They say it's all about matchups and the last time we matched up, we got pounded," Pearl said of the Tide. "[Alabama] is second in the country in scoring. They've scored 80 points 12 times, and 90 points six times. They're sixth in the nation with 3-pointers made, over 10 a game. They spread you. They shoot you. They drive you downhill. They've got great speed and quickness.

"Obviously, Coach [Nate] Oats, is doing a really good job. And I think the personnel that was at Alabama really suits what he does well. He knows how to take advantage of mismatches and he knows how to create them. They've got a great emphasis on tempo. They play at a real fast tempo. They've improved defensively throughout the season."

Previously losers of three straight, the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia on the road, in overtime on Saturday to work itself back into the win column. And though Alabama is just 13-10 overall and 5-5 in the conference, a few more wins — particularly a signature one on the road against a top-15 team — would work it right back into the NCAA Tournament bubble picture.

And that's what makes a team dangerous, Pearl thinks.

"Alabama and a lot of the teams in our league are still in the hunt," he said. "As I've said all year long, the teams that can keep their locker rooms are the ones that are going to be there at the end.

"... They get a couple of big wins here down the stretch and they can be right back in the conversation of being one of the teams in the tournament. I know they're going to come in here fighting for their lives because there just aren't that many games left. There are a few, but we're obviously one of them. There is a lot at stake for both teams.”

In its 83-64 loss to the Tide last month, Auburn shot 31.7% from the floor and tied a season-high in turnovers with 21.

Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. was a lightning-quick weapon for the crimson and white that night, scoring 25 points on 8-of-14 field goals. Four days ago against Georgia, Lewis dropped a career-high 37 points.

"The backcourt of Kira Lewis and John Petty, they're two of the top-10 scorers in the league," Pearl said. "Kira is ranked in virtually every category. They're really good. They're really fast."

Auburn has since shored up its shooting and turnover issues relative to that woeful showing in Tuscaloosa. After Auburn recorded just 13 assists in two straight losses to Alabama and Florida, senior point guard J'Von McCormick has 16 assists by himself over the last three games. Auburn is also shooting 41.% over its six-game winning streak.

"I would say that probably the assist-turnover ratio, and maybe shooting it better," Pearl said of where Auburn has improved since last facing the Tide.



Auburn has won six of the last seven in the series on its home floor, including five straight. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CST.