AuburnSports - Auburn hoops to face Baylor

The Tigers' 2020-21 schedule became a bit more taxing Wednesday.

Bruce Pearl's team will travel to Baylor, which was projected as a No. 1 seed in the canceled 2020 NCAA Tournament, as part of the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Those matchups were announced formally this morning.

With each conference attempting to win the series of 10 on-campus matchups, the best teams from each league play each other.

Auburn (25-6) beat Iowa State at home last season while Baylor (26-4) won at Florida.

This Tigers-Bears matchup will have a personal edge. Baylor point guard Davion Mitchell signed with Auburn in 2017 and spent his freshman season in 2018 as Jared Harper's understudy. The Hinesville, Georgia, native left after one year on the Plains, however, and chose to continue his career at BU.

Mitchell started all 30 games as a sophomore last season and averaged 9.9 points per game.

The Auburn-Baylor game will be played Jan 30, 2021. A start time and network designation will be determined later.