Two Auburn commits shut down their recruitment Sunday. Shortly after tight end Ryan Ghea announced he was shutting it down, cornerback commit Dante Core did the same. Core, the three-star cornerback from Fort Walton Beach, Fla., returned to Auburn over the weekend for his official visit. It was his first trip to the Plains since his commitment last month, and after spending more time on campus, had no doubts about his decision. "Just getting a feel for everything," Core said. "I got to spend a good amount of time with the coaches. They made me feel at home with the staff, not only the coaches, but the staff, too. And the players, I feel like this is somewhere that I want to be, somewhere that I’m comfortable and somewhere I feel like I would strive in off the field."

Core spent valuable time with not just coaches and staff members, but players as well. "My favorite part of the trip was most definitely hanging out with the players," Core said. "I like how it’s like a family. It’s like home away from home." Back when Core committed in May, he credited his relationship with cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff as one of the reasons he picked the Tigers. The relationship continues to strengthen. "My relationship with Coach Crime, it’s been pretty great," Core said. "Ever since the first time we talked on the phone, the relationship has only gotten better since then. He’s built a relationship with me, with my family, with everyone that’s involved with this process." Auburn had its biggest weekend of the summer for official visits, with Core making up just one of 12 official visitors. What was five commits heading into the weekend turned into six when Eric Winters joined the class. How does Core think it went with the others not committed to Auburn? "Oh, them boys loved it," Core said. "I think them boys loved it."