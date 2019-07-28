Auburn holds big lead for 2021 4-star DT Hunter, who wants to commit soon
Lee Hunter has every opportunity to spread his attention across multiple programs.After all, the 4-star defensive tackle is a 2021 prospect. Things are still early in his recruiting process. But af...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news