“In meeting with Chris and Kate, it was obvious that their synergy was an indomitable force,” said AU athletics director John Cohen. “Their contributions to Tennessee’s success over the past three seasons are undeniable. We’re so excited to welcome Chris, Kate and their family to Auburn.”

The Tigers announced Wednesdy that Chris and Kate Malveaux will serve as co-head softball coaches. The married couple come to Auburn after serving as assistants at Tennessee for the past three seasons.

The Malveaux's helped the Lady Volunteers to back-to-back SEC regular season titles in 2023 and 24 and a Women’s College World Series appearance last year. UT won 136 games over the past three seasons, which is second-most in the SEC.

Chris Malveaux helped the Lady Vols bat .289 this spring, which ranks sixth in the SEC, and hit 84 home runs, which ranked third. UT averaged 6.87 runs per game in 2023, which ranked first in the SEC and third nationally.

He guided six Lady Vols to All-SEC accolades in 2024, including a third straight All-SEC First Team selection for McKenna Gibson, and helped All-American KiKi Milloy rewrite Tennessee’s record book to become the program leader in home runs, runs scored and total bases. Three of Tennessee’s top five single-season home run totals came under Malveaux.

“We are incredibly humbled and excited to be a part of the Auburn Family! Kate and I are overly thankful to Karen Weekly and the entire Tennessee family for their sacrifices, opportunities, and guidance these past three years,” said Chris Malveaux. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead this storied Auburn program into its next stage and are forever grateful for the trust of John Cohen and his incredible staff for believing in us. We can’t wait to get to work! WAR EAGLE!!”

Kate Malveaux was on staff at Tennessee for three seasons and was elevated to an assistant coach ahead of the 2024 season where she worked with the Lady Vols' catchers and baserunners. Last season, she helped lead first-year Lady Vol catcher Sophia Nugent to All-SEC honors. Tennessee catchers committed just a pair of errors in 2024. The Lady Vols stole 50 bases in each of the past three seasons under Malveaux. Since her arrival in 2022, Tennessee has ranked among the top five in the SEC in stolen bases per game.

“Chris and I are both honored and humbled to lead this new era of Auburn Softball. Thank you to John Cohen and all of Auburn Athletics for their faith in us to take on this role and support the program in such an impactful way,” said Kate Malveaux. “Also, thank you to Karen Weekly, the Lady Vol Softball staff, and student-athletes for the opportunity and support of not only us, but also our family. Auburn has proved that it can compete on the national stage, and we are excited to build, develop, and grow this program into a national powerhouse.”

Auburn coach Mickey Dean announced his retirement midway through last season. The Tigers finished 29-21-1 overall and 10th in the SEC with a 9-15 conference record.