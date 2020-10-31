AuburnSports - Auburn ‘highly motivated’ for LSU

“I will tell you this: Our guys are extremely excited and motivated to play this game.”

“If you look back at 2017, we went up 20-0 and they had a big punt return, got the momentum boost in that game. You think about 2018, we were up the whole game here at home. We had two 15-yard penalties on the last drive, they kicked a field goal the last play of the game. And of course last year it was a dog fight all the way down to the end and a tough one,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.

AUBURN | Just eight total points have separated Auburn from LSU over the last three games, losses that still sting the current coaches and players.

Roger McCreary has been a part of two of those losses including his interception in a 23-20 loss at Tiger Stadium last fall, the closest any team came to taking down the eventual national champions.

“I feel like we're highly motivated,” McCreary said. “After we get this win, the only way to go is for us to go up. We're coming off a great win, so we should have the same mindset from last Saturday, and I feel like we'll do great."

Auburn has played three consecutive one-possession games and with this series' history, and it being on Halloween with a full moon, well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see one of those classic Auburn-LSU finishes like the Earthquake game in 1988, Interception game in 94, the Barn Burning in 96, Jason Campbell to Courtney Taylor in 2004 and even Cam Newton’s Heisman moment in 2010.

Both teams enter the game with two losses and the SEC West rivals will meet as unranked teams for the first time since 1999. This game may not have the national or conference ramifications it usually does, but it’s still very important for the coaches, players, alumni and fans of both teams.

And you better believe neither team wants to begin the second half of the 10-game conference-only schedule with a third loss.

“It will be a test,” Malzahn said. “And you know, I think everybody is figuring this out. I mean every week, doesn't matter who you're playing. You got to bring your A-game. You got to play good football.

“And I've said this from the first. The teams that can get a little bit better each week I think are going to have an advantage. And that's our challenge. That's what I've been telling our guys. You know, cuz it's a grind.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.