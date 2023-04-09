"[Aigamaua]’s been telling me all about it and I wanted to see it for myself," Jackson said. "Really wanted to see what Coach Freeze got going on. Pretty good program, I like it."

Mostly from tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, which led Jackson to visit Auburn for the Tigers' A-Day game Saturday. Although rain was in the forecast for the entire day, Jackson decided to still show up and check it out.

Auburn is pursuing Jackson, who's listed as a four-star athlete, to play tight end. Aigamaua is recruiting him the most on the staff, and while it had mostly been through text messages, Saturday was a chance to grow the relationship.

"We’re pretty close," Jackson said. "We got more relationship when I came up here, but he texts me every other day, praying for me and stuff like that."

Jackson didn't get to speak much with Freeze during his visit, but did have a takeaway about the head coach.

"Overall, I like how he controls and what he does with the team and stuff," Jackson said.

Other schools in hot pursuit include Miami, Florida, Florida State and Georgia. Where does Auburn sit with Jackson following his A-Day visit?

"Pretty high on the charts," Jackson said. "Like I said, I wanted to see what they had to offer and I liked it. I could see myself coming back."