"I still have time and I don’t want to rush anything," Longwell said. "I want to be sure that where I go, this is where I wanna be."

Unlike several Auburn targets, Longwell isn't planning on signing early. He's seeing this process into February, which is when he plans on signing. He wants to make sure that the decision he makes is the right one.

Longwell was visited by Auburn's linebacker coach, Christian Robinson, earlier this week in Nashville. Robinson has been Longwell's primary recruiter and it was good for him to see Robinson retained on the new staff.

"I think it’s pretty important," Longwell said. "It’s not the final say, but he’s the first dude who I met there and his dad and I have a strong connection. He’s who I'm closest with on the staff right now."

The 6-foot-1 linebacker took an official visit to Auburn back in November, shortly after being offered by Auburn. He had been hearing from LSU, but the Tigers have not been in contact much recently. Longwell mentioned that he had recently picked up an offer from Colorado, as well.

Another school Longwell is hearing from is UAB, where his high school head coach, Trent Dilfer, took over the program. Longwell visited UAB and can see them playing a role in his recruitment going forward.

"I’d say it’s pretty big," Longwell said. "It’s my old coaches, it’s a similar environment to what I’m used to. It’s just, do I wanna play big-time ball or do I want to join back my coaches?"