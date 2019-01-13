“(Auburn’s lead) is huge,” Bell said. “It’s huge right now. Very big. It’s really starting to feel like home.”

AUBURN | Colquitt County (Ga.) offensive lineman Kamaar Bell visited Auburn this weekend and left with the Tigers on top.

Bell and several family members arrived in Auburn on Friday and left Sunday afternoon. The visit is what propelled the Tigers to the top.



“I really had a good time,” Bell said. “It was great. I got to meet a lot of the players. I went to the dorms, chilled with the players, met a lot of people I didn’t know and that’s good to meet new people.”

Bell, who was hosted on his visit by Brodarious Hamm, spent a lot of time meeting with coach Gus Malzahn, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.

“Coach Grimes, I like his attitude, his demeanor,” Bell said. “He’s always going to be fair to me, always go to be truthful to me. I can trust a coach like that.”

Bell, who is being recruiting by Auburn to play center, believes he will have the opportunity to play early.

“That’s big,” Bell said. “I think I can come in and compete for a starting position as a freshman.”

Bell plans to announce his decision on Signing Day. Although he has Auburn atop his list of favorites, he still has two visits left to take. He’ll visit Louisville Wednesday-Friday and Florida State Jan. 25-27. He’s also considering Miami.

Still, it will be tough for any school to overcome Auburn.

“With Auburn, it’s family here and I like that,” Bell said. “I’d like to join a family quickly and be apart of everything.”