Auburn has 'high chance' with Georgia QB

"I still got a connection to Auburn," Burgess said. "I got an OV on May 30th. I get up there for that OV visit. Still staying in contact with Coach (Hugh) Freeze and Coach (Kent) Austin."

CARROLLTON, Ga. — When Travis Burgess arrived at the Under Armour Atlanta Camp on Super Bowl Sunday, he showed love to one of his top schools.

Coming off a season where Burgess helped lead Grayson to a state title over Carrollton, he was in Carrollton showcasing his skills and most recent developments in his game last weekend.

"I think I did pretty well," Burgess said of the camp. "Being able to show coaches how I've been training these past few months from the season. I think I showed my case really well."

Auburn continues to be a mainstay in his recruitment, as does Mississippi State, North Carolina, Duke and Virginia Tech. The Tigers' emphasis right now is to continue to get Burgess back on campus this spring.

"Just building that relationship with them so we can have a good bond," Burgess said. "If I do get on campus, we're ready to roll."

He was last on campus Jan. 25 for the Tigers' Junior Day and soon afterward scheduled an official visit. It's the only official visit on the books right now for Burgess.

"I just felt at home when I went there," Burgess said. "I felt valued by the coaches. It felt like a priority for them. I think it was the best in my mind and my dad's mind to set that OV up."

That official visit is set for May 30 through June 1, as Burgess is aiming to have a decision sometime before his senior season stars.

"I'm looking first for the coaches, if I feel at home," Burgess said. "Players, academics, and then just the environment. At the end of the day, I'm going to be living there on a day-to-day basis by myself. Just seeing if that's the right fit for me and my family."