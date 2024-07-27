Grady, who committed to Ohio State in June, was in Auburn Saturday for Big Cat. He was asked afterward of AU’s chances to flip his commitment.

And it’s definitely not over for Auburn with Rivals100 defensive end Zion Grady .

AUBURN | It’s not over until it’s over.

“I feel like they have a good chance,” said Grady, the No. 80 overall prospect from Enterprise, Ala.

Grady said Auburn assistant Josh Aldridge along with commitment Eric Winters, his teammate at Enterprise, Alvin Henderson and Malik Autry have all stayed in close contact with him.

“It shows they really just want me. They’re trying to get me to come up here,” said Grady. “It’s really just the people and the place. It’s beautiful.”

Grady said he plans to return to Auburn for a couple of games this fall.