“It’s an exciting place,” Gordon said. “ I hung out with a lot of the football players and talked to Coach (Gus) Malzahn and his wife. They are big on the family word and don’t use it loosely.”

Gordon took his first visit to Auburn on Saturday.

AUBURN | Meridian (Miss.) defensive end Jamond Gordon is committed to Ole Miss, but continues to visit other schools.

Gordon was one of several top recruits from Mississippi in Auburn. He watched as the Tigers held their first scrimmage of the spring, toured the campus and facilities and met with defensive line coach Rodney Garner.



“(Garner) told me that this is the place to be if you want to make it to the next level,” Gordon said. “He has sent a lot of guys to the NFL and will have some guys in the draft this year and next year.”

Gordon saw an opportunity for early playing time at Auburn, which is an important factor in making his college choice.

“(Garner) said they have a lot of d-linemen leaving,” Gordon said. “That’s real important because I’m looking for a place that I can come in and play as a freshman and not redshirt.”

Gordon plans to return to Auburn possibly in the fall to attend a game. He remains committed to the Rebels, but said “Auburn has a shot.”

Rivals ranks Gordon, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 270 pounds, the No. 42 strongside defensive end in the 2019 class and No. 17 overall recruit in Mississippi.