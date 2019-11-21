AUBURN | Four-star defensive tackle Dallas Walker is committed to Texas A&M, has been since June. But Walker’s recruitment isn’t over. Not yet. Walker, from Smyrna, Tenn., visited Auburn last weekend and is considering returning once more before December’s Signing Day. “I’ve been talking to the (Auburn) coaches a lot,” Walker said. “I still have three officials left and one will probably be to (Auburn).”

Walker attended the Auburn-Georgia game Saturday night. It was his first game inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. “It was a good game,” Walker said. “I really like the environment, the gameday environment. The crowd goes crazy. I like how the players fight. They don’t give up. I like their team and I like their coaching staff.”