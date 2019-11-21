Auburn 'has a chance' to flip 4-star Texas A&M commit
AUBURN | Four-star defensive tackle Dallas Walker is committed to Texas A&M, has been since June. But Walker’s recruitment isn’t over. Not yet.
Walker, from Smyrna, Tenn., visited Auburn last weekend and is considering returning once more before December’s Signing Day.
“I’ve been talking to the (Auburn) coaches a lot,” Walker said. “I still have three officials left and one will probably be to (Auburn).”
Walker attended the Auburn-Georgia game Saturday night. It was his first game inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“It was a good game,” Walker said. “I really like the environment, the gameday environment. The crowd goes crazy. I like how the players fight. They don’t give up. I like their team and I like their coaching staff.”
Defensive line coach Rodney Garner is a big reason Walker continues to have interest in Auburn. So is the Tigers’ need next year for defensive linemen.
“Coach G is a great coach. He’s very wise,” Walker said. “I really like all the coaches. They told me they are losing a couple of guys and it’s a big need to fill their spots. They think I’m the perfect guy to do it.”
Walker could return to Auburn for the Iron Bowl.
“I’m thinking about it,” he said. “I’m trying to. I like the environment at Auburn. It feels pretty real here. I don’t see anything fake.
“Auburn has a chance. They just have to show me something better than A&M.”
Rivals ranks Walker, who is 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, the No. 29 defensive tackle in 2020 and the No. 11 recruit in Tennessee.