AuburnSports - Auburn guts out 74-71 victory over Memphis

The Orange and Blue Tigers trailed for nearly the entire first half, but made a surge in the second half to take the lead and they didn’t look back from there.

“You know, it’s a good win for us,” Pearl said. “Memphis is an NCAA Tournament team and they’re obviously still trying to, in a pandemic year, find their roles and particularly on the offensive end. We changed up a lot. We played 1-3-1, we haven’t played it all year long. Played some 2-3. Penny’s [Hardaway] really good coming out of timeouts so every chance I got I tried to change defenses on him.”

Before the game, head coach Bruce Pearl anticipated it being a tough, physical game and it was just that in Atlanta.

It wasn’t easy, as Auburn trailed a large portion of the game, but a late stretch helped lead Auburn over Memphis, 74-71.

Making his second career start, it was the Justin Powell show again for Auburn. Against South Alabama he had a career-high 26 points, and he matched that against Memphis.

“Justin Powell, for a freshman off-guard, handling that pressure all night long was incredible,” Pearl said.

Powell scored the first Auburn bucket on a corner-3, and after halftime, Powell successfully completed a 4-point play to give Auburn the lead.

“I mean that meant everything,” Powell said. “That momentum carried me on through the rest of the game and then that got everybody else going a little bit. We started off well, we put up some points, J-Will found me on a couple kick-and-drives so that really helped so I think that really solidified the tone for the rest of the game.”

Playing out of position at point guard, Powell continues to feel his confidence level rise.

“I’m just really comfortable at it,” Powell said about playing point guard. “Playing out of position right now, a lot of people say I’m not as comfortable or I shouldn’t be as comfortable, but I feel completely comfortable in that position especially because BP’s giving me all that confidence and guys are out there giving me confidence.”

Down the stretch, though, it was sophomore Allen Flanigan who helped keep Auburn on top and ultimately come away victorious. Flanigan finished the game with 16 points, including several key free throws and drawing a charge on Memphis with a minute remaining.

“Allen Flanigan, you know obviously with Allen’s physicality, you know a really solid game and played well late,” Pearl said. “Allen Flanigan, he had great impact on the game.”

Auburn now turns its attention to a quick turnaround and a matchup against Texas Southern on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.

STATS:

Justin Powell: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 turnovers

Allen Flanigan: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

JT Thor: 7 points, 3 reboundsJaylin Williams: 6 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds

Devan Cambridge: 4 points, 1 rebound

Stretch Akingbola: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

Turbo Jones: 4 points, 1 rebound, 5 turnovers

Javon Franklin: 2 points, 4 rebounds

Chris Moore: 2 points, 1 rebound

Dylan Cardwell: 2 points, 5 rebounds

Jamal Johnson: 1 point, 3 rebounds, 1 assist



