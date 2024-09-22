Auburn has been recruiting for Shon Abaev for quite some time now.

The Tigers offered Abaev on May 19, 2023, and was his 11th offer at the time.

His recruitment has since blown up, but the fact that Bruce Pearl and Auburn were there early is meaningful to Abaev.

“Great hospitality since I’ve been here," Abaev said about Pearl. "He’s treated me and my family well. Even before I got here on a visit, he’s been treating me well for the past couple years now. He was one of the first high major coaches that was recruiting me before anyone else was. It’s a great place to be at. I’m loving it so far.

"It just shows that he always believed in me even before the noise started coming around my name. It’s just a piece in the factor that will help me make my decision.”

Abaev has gotten to know Pearl well off of the court, but he got to see him coaching up close on Friday at an Auburn practice. He liked what he saw.