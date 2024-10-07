Auburn 'great atmosphere' for '26 TE

Corbyn Fordham took in his first Auburn home game a little over a week ago.

There may be a second game day visit coming later this fall.

The Rivals250 tight end out of Jacksonville, Fla., was on campus for the Tigers' game against Oklahoma. His first Auburn game day experience didn't disappoint, even though the result was not what he was hoping for on the visit.

"It was a great atmosphere, it was loud, it was packed," Fordham said. "I wish they came out with the win, they did not do as many things as I thought they would have, but they still were a tough team. Oklahoma is a great, well-coached team and Auburn just had a few too many mistakes. If they didn’t have those mistakes, they come out with a win. They’ll keep working and getting better."