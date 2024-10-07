Auburn 'great atmosphere' for '26 TE

in other news
Corbyn Fordham took in his first Auburn home game a little over a week ago.
There may be a second game day visit coming later this fall.
The Rivals250 tight end out of Jacksonville, Fla., was on campus for the Tigers' game against Oklahoma. His first Auburn game day experience didn't disappoint, even though the result was not what he was hoping for on the visit.
"It was a great atmosphere, it was loud, it was packed," Fordham said. "I wish they came out with the win, they did not do as many things as I thought they would have, but they still were a tough team. Oklahoma is a great, well-coached team and Auburn just had a few too many mistakes. If they didn’t have those mistakes, they come out with a win. They’ll keep working and getting better."
It's Auburn's culture, the surrounding area and tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua that draws the 6-foot-4 tight end to the Plains.
"Coach Aigamaua, the tight end coach, he’s a really great guy on and off the field and that means a lot to me and my family," Fordham said. "I’m gonna keep coming here and keep feeling the process out and see where that takes me."
He's expecting the Tigers to be long-term contenders in his recruitment, which is still in the beginning stages as relationships continue to develop.
"Auburn’s definitely one of the top schools on my list," Fordham said. "I’m gonna keep coming back and like I said earlier, keep building that relationship with Coach Aigamaua and Coach (Hugh) Freeze. Auburn is definitely one of the top [schools]."
The Tigers' tight end coach has done not only a good job of building a relationship with Fordham, but Fordham's family as well. His coaching style is another added bonus in Fordham's eyes.
"My dad loves Coach Aigamaua, I like Coach Aigamaua, the way he coaches," Fordham said. "I came and watched him coach his tight ends at a practice and I love the way he got on their butts and kept them accountable as tight ends, like ‘We gotta lead the offense and keep them going.’ I just love seeing that as a younger player."
Fordham has no set timeline for a decision, but could return to Auburn closer to the end of the season.