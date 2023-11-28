"I learned a lot, I learned they’re determined," Harris said. "On the short things they have now, next year we’ll come in and change it."

The Auburn defensive back commit out of Thompson was in town for his official visit over the weekend, as he gets closer to signing with Auburn. He got to witness the Iron Bowl, and although it didn't work out in the Tigers' favor, there were still plenty of things to take away.

Harris was one of five Auburn commits taking their official visits over the weekend, but nearly every commit in both the 2024 and 2025 classes were on campus for the game. All of the commits took in the game together, which Harris viewed as important.

"We created some bonds," Harris said. "Got to meet some people I ain’t really met too much but I think it’s gonna be a good ride...The atmosphere was crazy at the game. Opened some eyes that we’re going in the right direction, ready to flip the script."

Flip the script. That's been Auburn's message to Harris throughout his process, as the Tigers envision him in the star position.

Auburn certainly flipped the script in a week, going from a 21-point home loss against New Mexico State to being one play away from upsetting the No. 8 team in the country a week later.

"It means a lot, but it means they were really looking forward to this game," Harris said on the turnaround. "We can’t overlook a game like that, but it meant a lot."