Auburn going in 'right direction'
This weekend was a learning experience for Kaleb Harris.
The Auburn defensive back commit out of Thompson was in town for his official visit over the weekend, as he gets closer to signing with Auburn. He got to witness the Iron Bowl, and although it didn't work out in the Tigers' favor, there were still plenty of things to take away.
"I learned a lot, I learned they’re determined," Harris said. "On the short things they have now, next year we’ll come in and change it."
Harris was one of five Auburn commits taking their official visits over the weekend, but nearly every commit in both the 2024 and 2025 classes were on campus for the game. All of the commits took in the game together, which Harris viewed as important.
"We created some bonds," Harris said. "Got to meet some people I ain’t really met too much but I think it’s gonna be a good ride...The atmosphere was crazy at the game. Opened some eyes that we’re going in the right direction, ready to flip the script."
Flip the script. That's been Auburn's message to Harris throughout his process, as the Tigers envision him in the star position.
Auburn certainly flipped the script in a week, going from a 21-point home loss against New Mexico State to being one play away from upsetting the No. 8 team in the country a week later.
"It means a lot, but it means they were really looking forward to this game," Harris said on the turnaround. "We can’t overlook a game like that, but it meant a lot."
The 6-foot defensive back has a big game of his own upcoming on his calendar, as Thompson faces Central for the Alabama 7A State Championship next week.
"It’s a dog world, we just got to see who’s the biggest dog," Harris said. "We got some dogs on my side, they got some dogs on their side."
Following the state title game, Harris will get ready for the next step. He plans to sign with Auburn in December and enroll early.