Auburn gets LSU commit back on campus
Darron Reed committed to LSU back in July, but Auburn continued its push to flip the 2023 defensive lineman Saturday.
Reed made the trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Mercer game.
And he'll be back soon. The three-star recruit plans to visit Auburn twice more before the current home stand ends.
“It went great," Reed said of the visit. "They showed me a lot more stuff. I got to interact with the players and talk to the players and all that, talked more with the coaches and I enjoyed it."
It could be a tough flip for Auburn, however, because Reed remains firm in his commitment to LSU.
“I wouldn’t say I’m open right now, but I’m open to listening to what they’ve got to say,” Reed said.
Right now, Auburn and Miami are the only two schools outside of LSU that have been in frequent contact with Reed. That extra attention played a big role in getting him back on campus.
Auburn's message to him?
“I’m one of their top targets and they’re gonna do everything they can to get me," Reed said.
Reed will visit LSU next week as the Tigers host Southern in their season opener, but the week after that, it's back to Auburn for the Penn State game on Sept. 17. When LSU comes to town on Oct. 1, Reed will make yet another trip to the Plains.