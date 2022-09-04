Darron Reed committed to LSU back in July, but Auburn continued its push to flip the 2023 defensive lineman Saturday.

Reed made the trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Mercer game.

And he'll be back soon. The three-star recruit plans to visit Auburn twice more before the current home stand ends.

“It went great," Reed said of the visit. "They showed me a lot more stuff. I got to interact with the players and talk to the players and all that, talked more with the coaches and I enjoyed it."