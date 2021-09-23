Auburn gets its ‘energy guy’ back
AUBURN | If Auburn needed a spark after the 28-20 loss at Penn State, it certainly got one with the return of Shaun Shivers.
The senior running back, who missed the previous two games for undisclosed reasons, returned to practice this week and is expected to play against Georgia State this Saturday.
“It’s really good to have him back,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “He’s an energy guy. He’s a vibe guy as far as practice goes. The guy loves football and you can tell. I thought that was a good pick-me-up (Tuesday) having him out there.”
Shivers has touched the ball just three times this season. He has two carries for 24 yards including a 26-yard touchdown, and a 19-yard touchdown reception.
“We get more explosive with him out there,” Harsin said.
Shivers will join a running back rotation that’s already putting up big numbers. Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter and a revitalized offensive line have helped the Tigers rank seventh nationally averaging 287.3 rushing yards per game.
“Seeing them breaking some tackles and running hard, that makes an offensive line play harder when you know somebody is behind you running the football like they do,” said offensive tackle Austin Troxell.
“It’s only going to get better getting Worm back now with how those two guys have played. We’re looking forward to getting Worm back out there on Saturday.”
Auburn hosts Georgia State Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.