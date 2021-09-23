Auburn gets its ‘energy guy’ back

AUBURN | If Auburn needed a spark after the 28-20 loss at Penn State, it certainly got one with the return of Shaun Shivers.

The senior running back, who missed the previous two games for undisclosed reasons, returned to practice this week and is expected to play against Georgia State this Saturday.

“It’s really good to have him back,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “He’s an energy guy. He’s a vibe guy as far as practice goes. The guy loves football and you can tell. I thought that was a good pick-me-up (Tuesday) having him out there.”