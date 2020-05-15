Auburn gets commitment from versatile Florida athlete
One of the most versatile athletes in the 2021 class has committed to Auburn.
Tar'varish Dawson, a standout on both sides of the ball and on special teams for Lehigh Acres (Fla.), announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday.
Dawson chose Auburn after narrowing his offers to a final six that also included Miami, South Carolina, Minnesota, Louisville and UCF.
Rivals ranks Dawson, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, the No. 28 athlete in the country and No. 60 overall recruit in Florida.
Dawson is the fifth player in the 2021 class to commit to Auburn.
1000%Committed #WDE🦅 @AuburnFootball @AuburnTigers @Lehigh_football pic.twitter.com/yFu0W7lRfc— Tarvarish Dawson5️⃣🦍🤫 (@TarvarishD) May 15, 2020