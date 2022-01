Auburn gets another QB through the portal

Auburn has another addition to its quarterback room for next season. Robby Ashford, a Hoover native and former Oregon Duck, announced his commitment to Auburn Monday night. Ashford is the third Oregon transfer to commit to Auburn, joining Jayson Jones and DJ James. All three are originally from Alabama.

Ashford is returning back to his home state. (Rivals.com)

In the Class of 2020 Ashford was a 3-star QB, and the No. 15 dual-threat quarterback in the class. He did not play during his two seasons at Oregon, but appeared in 20 games for the baseball team last spring, starting in 10 of them. Ashford was hurt and missed seven games as a senior at Hoover, but threw for 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns in the six games he played in. He added 247 yards on the ground, too.

Because of the COVID year and redshirting, Ashford will have four years of eligibility remaining when he arrives at Auburn. He'll join a quarterback room with Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, T.J. Finley, Dematrius Davis and early enrollee Holden Geriner.