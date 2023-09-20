Camron Brooks took in his first Auburn game Saturday. The four-star defensive end in the 2026 class saw the Tigers defeat Samford 45-13, and even though it was only Samford, he could feel the energy from the crowd. "It was fun," Brooks said. "I could feel it, best I’ve ever been to. I could see it’s different."

Camron Brooks visited Auburn for the Samford game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Listed as the No. 43 player in the nation, Brooks already has an impressive offer list that includes programs such as Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee. Auburn offering early is big to Brooks, especially with a game day visit logged. "It means a lot, especially coming here tonight and seeing what it’s like," Brooks said. "The atmosphere, it means a lot." What sticks out the most about Auburn? "It’s fun, it’s a place that players can play at," Brooks said.