Big Cat commit

Lane picked Auburn over other SEC programs like Ole Miss, Tennessee, South Carolina, Arkansas and LSU.

A'Mon Lane announced his commitment to Auburn Saturday, while he attended AU's Big Cat Weekend.

Auburn has its first member of its 2024 class.

The 5-foot-11 cornerback is listed as a 4-star and was on campus in early June for Auburn's 7-on-7 camp. He helped Moody advance to and win the finals of the camp's tournament.

Outside of Auburn, he visited Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee and Utah just to name a few.

Lane rated as the 11th-best player in Alabama for the 2024 class and at No. 27 for his position across the nation.



