He's the third offensive line transfer to join the Tigers, alongside Dillon Wade and Gunner Britton .

Former East Carolina center Avery Jones committed to Auburn Tuesday, following a brief stint as an Illinois commit. The 6-foot-4 lineman started every game at center for the Pirates in the 2022 season.

This will be Jones' third school. He began his career at North Carolina, where he took a redshirt his first season and was mostly a reserve the following year. Jones then transferred to East Carolina, where his playing time significantly increased.

His first year with the Pirates, Jones made eight starts in nine games, mostly playing left guard. The following season, Jones shifted over to center, where he started 11 of 12 games.

In his final season at East Carolina, Jones started every game for the Pirates, who won eight games in 2022.

With one year of eligibility left, Jones made the decision to enter the transfer portal once more after the 2022 season. Originally, Jones had committed to Illinois in early December.

He changed his mind a month later, when he flipped to Auburn.