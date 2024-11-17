Auburn gains commitment from top 60 forward

This commitment comes just five days after 4-star guard Kaden Magwood also committed to and signed with Auburn.

the 6-foot-7 and 215-pound forward chose the Tigers over Purdue, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers gained a commitment from Sebastian Williams-Adams , the No. 56 player in the country, on Sunday.

In his junior season at St John's High in Houston, Texas, Williams-Adams averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game on 51 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent from deep.

When Williams-Adams visited the Plains in September, he mentioned that the Tigers' pedigree of putting forward such as Isaac Okoro and Chuma Okeke into the NBA was a big deal to him.

"Them being my position, kind of how I play," Williams-Adams said during his visit. "Them showing me pictures of -- prior videos of them and then me playing. It's a positive thing to see, most definitely."

In addition to Williams-Adams and Magwood, Auburn also has guard Simon Walker in its class making it the first Tiger recruiting class to have three players since the 2022 class which included Yohan Traore, Chance Westry and Tre Donaldson.

Williams-Adams, Magwood and Walker are all 4-stars.