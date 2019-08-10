Auburn true freshman running back Mark-Antony Richards underwent surgery on his right leg earlier this week, a source close to the situation tells AuburnSports.com.

Richards, the No. 3 all-purpose tailback in the nation in the 2019 class, signed with the Tigers on National Signing Day over Florida and Miami.

The timetable for Richards — as well as the cause of his injury — is unknown, though a source said the former 4-star running back could miss the Tigers' season opener against Oregon.

“Mark-Antony, I really believe, was the most versatile running back in the country,” Gus Malzahn said after Richards signed. “He can do a lot of different things. He’s a great running back, but he can catch the ball out of the backfield. I know a lot of people were recruiting him to be defensive back and all that. Really reminds me of Kerryon Johnson.”

Malzahn next meets with media Wednesday.