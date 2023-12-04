For the fourth time in history and first in a bowl game, Auburn and Maryland will square off on the football field as they battle in the 2023 Music City Bowl in Nashville on December 30. The Terrapins, a member of the Big Ten since 2014, last met the Tigers in 1983 and were led by future NFL MVP Boomer Esiason. Auburn got the best of Maryland that day in Jordan-Hare Stadium, defeating the Terrapins 35-23. Mike Locksley's team went 7-5 this season, including 4-5 in Big Ten play with wins over Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska and Rutgers. The Terrapins also took Michigan, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, down to the wire before falling 31-24 in Ann Arbor. Here's a quick look at Auburn's bowl opponent.

Offense If the Terrapins are going to beat you, it is through the air. Maryland ranks 21st in FBS in passing offense, putting up 284.8 yards per game. They struggle running the ball, though, averaging just 108.9 yards on the ground per game, 116th in the country. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (66.4 completion %, 3,377 yards, 25 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, five rushing touchdowns) Yes, the Tigers will face Tua's brother, who had another solid season for the Terrapins. Tagovailoa is different from his older brother in the fact he doesn't run the ball as effectively. On 68 rushes this season, he gained just 18 yards. Granted, that takes sacks into play, but he's easier to contain than the former Bama quarterback. Maryland will bring in quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. in the red zone. He ran 16 times this season, scoring touchdowns on six of those. Running Back Roman Hemby (135 carries, 663 yards, four touchdowns) The sophomore had two games in which he went for more than 100 yards on the ground: 162 against Charlotte and 113 in the regular-season finale against Rutgers. Wide Receivers Tagovailoa spreads the ball around efficiently, as five Terps have at least 37 or more receptions during the season. Jeshaun Jones (53 catches, 747 yards, four touchdowns) and Tai Felton (48 catches, 723 yards, six touchdowns) lead the way at the receiver spot, while tight end Corey Prather is a significant threat, catching 49 passes for 491 yards and two scores. If you stop them, Maryland can go to Kaden Prather (41 catches, 609 yards, five touchdowns) and running back Hemby, who was a force in the passing game, catching 37 passes for 288 yards and three scores.