{{ timeAgo('2021-07-14 14:42:15 -0500') }}

Auburn football loses commitment

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Auburn is now down to five commitments in the 2022 signing class.

On Wednesday, three-star athlete Jarell Stinson from Opelika High Schools announced on Twitter that he is reopening his recruitment and looking at other programs.

Stinson committee to Auburn in December. (Rivals.com)

Stinson originally committed to the Tigers on Dec. 14, 2020. The cornerback/nickel recently took official visits to both Florida and UCF.

Also a track star, Stinson won state titles in May in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dash.

Remaining commits in the 2022 class are Holden Geriner, Caleb Wooden, Micah Riley-Ducker, Alex McPherson and Powell Gordon.

