Auburn flips Penn State QB commit

Four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone announced his flip to Auburn Thursday afternoon, following a brief two-month stint committed to the Nittany Lions.

The Tigers have found themselves a quarterback in the 2026 class.

There's positive news out of Auburn on the recruiting beat.

Falzone, 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, made an early commitment to Virginia Tech last June before decommitting in November.

He committed to in-state Penn State in April over Iowa, Rutgers, West Virginia and Utah back in April, before being offered by Auburn earlier in June. Just over three weeks after picking up the Auburn offer, Falzone announced he was flipping his commitment to the Tigers.

A native of Nazareth, Pa., the No. 11 player in the state plays for Nazareth Area High School. As a junior, he passed for 2,135 yards and threw 23 touchdowns with just four passes intercepted. He also recorded 697 yards rushing on 78 carries, scoring eight rushing touchdowns.

Falzone is also known for his speed, competing as a multi-sport athlete that ran a 10.94 100 meter dash this spring.

With Falzone's commitment, Auburn is now ranked No. 61 in the country in recruiting.