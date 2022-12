Kayin Lee flipped from Ohio State to Auburn on Wednesday.

Lee is one of the premier corners in Georgia, ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the state. He's the third corner to join Auburn's 2023 class, alongside Loachapoka's JC Hart and previously mentioned Hood. Auburn had lost a few commitments since Freeze's staff took over, but the class surged toward early signing day with a number of commitments and flips.