Auburn’s eventful Sunday hit another high when three-star defensive tackle Stephen Johnson flipped from Arkansas to the Tigers.

He is a 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive tackle who’s best taking on double-team blocks and patrolling ‘A’ gaps against the run. He committed to Arkansas during the summer, but visited the Plains on Friday after receiving renewed interest from coach Hugh Freeze’s defensive staff. Johnson left on Saturday with a strong feeling about the Tigers’ program.

“I’m going to keep it close to home,” Johnson said in a video he posted to social media.

Johnson is from Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Ga.