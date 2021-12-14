Auburn flips 4-star CB

The momentum continues to build heading into signing day on Wednesday. JaDarian Rhym, a former LSU CB commit, announced on social media his commitment to Auburn. Why did Rhym choose Auburn over LSU? "Auburn’s everything, really," Rhym said.

Rhym officially visited Auburn this past weekend. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Rhym attended the last two Auburn home games as the Tigers pushed hard once news of Ed Orgeron's departure at LSU broke. "At the beginning, I really wasn’t interested in Auburn. But my first time coming, really every time I came, I got more into it," Rhym said. He developed a strong relationship with Auburn's cornerback coach Zac Etheridge throughout the process.