Auburn flips 4-star CB
The momentum continues to build heading into signing day on Wednesday. JaDarian Rhym, a former LSU CB commit, announced on social media his commitment to Auburn.
Why did Rhym choose Auburn over LSU?
"Auburn’s everything, really," Rhym said.
Rhym attended the last two Auburn home games as the Tigers pushed hard once news of Ed Orgeron's departure at LSU broke.
"At the beginning, I really wasn’t interested in Auburn. But my first time coming, really every time I came, I got more into it," Rhym said.
He developed a strong relationship with Auburn's cornerback coach Zac Etheridge throughout the process.
Part of what Etheridge has told Rhym is the opportunity to compete for immediate playing time with Roger McCreary departing.
Rhym will sign with Auburn this week and is going to be an early enrollee.
"I feel like I could really fit here. Auburn’s a great school, it’s a great town. I like everything about it," Rhym said.