Auburn has put a bow on its nonconference slate for the upcoming season.

The Tigers finalized the out-of-conference schedule with an announcement Thursday morning that introduced four previously unknown dates: Auburn's exhibition game against Eckerd on Nov. 1, the home opener against Georgia Southern on Nov. 5, the annual Mike Slive Invitational against Saint Louis in Birmingham, and a home matchup with Lehigh on Dec. 21.

“Once again, our staff has put together a great non-conference schedule,” Pearl said in the release. “To get NC State and Iowa State at home and play at incredible neutral-site venues in Annapolis against Davidson, Brooklyn against a good field and Birmingham for the Mike Slive Invitational vs. Saint Louis are great opportunities. Neutral-site games really help our team get ready for NCAA Tournament play.”

The Tigers, who last season advanced to their first Final Four in program history, play their first true road tilt of the season Nov. 12 against South Alabama as part of the teams' home-away-home agreement. Auburn will host the Jaguars again in 2020-21 after the two played in Auburn Arena last season.

After four games in the Legends Classic, Auburn will travel to Birmingham to face Saint Louis, which won the Atlantic 10 tournament title last season. The teams will reportedly begin a home-and-home series, as well, playing in St. Louis in 2021 and Auburn in 2022.

The following home game against NC State completes the home-and-home agreement between the programs. Auburn dropped its road contest to the Wolfpack last season.

The Tigers close nonconference play in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge against Iowa State inside Auburn Arena.

Of the Tigers' 14 opponents, 10 had 20-plus win seasons a year ago, and eight earned postseason appearances.

