Auburn 'felt like home' to No. 1 shooting guard Jalen Green
AUBURN | The No. 1 shooting guard in the 2020 class was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit.
Jalen Green, who also is ranked No. 3 overall, traveled from Fresno, Calif. for his first visit to Auburn.
“It was really good,” Green said. “It was even better than I expected. It was a great visit. I really like it here. It felt like home. ”
Green arrived in Auburn on Friday and spent time with coach Bruce Pearl, assistant and lead recruiter Ira Bowman, the players and even athletics director Allen Greene.
“Coach Pearl is a great coach. I really like him and Coach Ira Bowman, too,” Green said. “We met with the athletics director. He is real cool, a great dude. We also watched the team practice and then went to the football game. That was fun. The atmosphere was crazy.”
Auburn had an extra recruiter for Green throughout the weekend. Five-star point guard Sharife Cooper committed to the Tigers Friday night and spent the remainder of the weekend helping recruit Green.
“He was on me,” Green said. “Sharife was on me hard.”
Green, who attends Prolific Prep in Fresno, is considering joining Cooper at Auburn for several reasons, including the family feel.
“They preach about family here,” Green said. “It’s all about the Auburn family, and I think that’s cool. I really like that. I like it here. It’s a great place.”
Green also has visited Memphis, Oregon and USC. He plans to take other visits before announcing his commitment on Christmas Day.
“I might do an official to USC, maybe one to UCLA, but I don’t know,” he said. “I’m still trying to decide. And I’ll probably go to Memphis one more time.”
Green said he doesn’t have any leaders at this point.
“I don’t have a top group,” he said. “Everyone keeps trying to make a top list for me out of the officials I’m going to, but I don’t have one. I’m going to take visits and go wherever I feel like home is.”