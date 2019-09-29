AUBURN | The No. 1 shooting guard in the 2020 class was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit. Jalen Green, who also is ranked No. 3 overall, traveled from Fresno, Calif. for his first visit to Auburn. “It was really good,” Green said. “It was even better than I expected. It was a great visit. I really like it here. It felt like home. ”

Green arrived in Auburn on Friday and spent time with coach Bruce Pearl, assistant and lead recruiter Ira Bowman, the players and even athletics director Allen Greene. “Coach Pearl is a great coach. I really like him and Coach Ira Bowman, too,” Green said. “We met with the athletics director. He is real cool, a great dude. We also watched the team practice and then went to the football game. That was fun. The atmosphere was crazy.”

Auburn had an extra recruiter for Green throughout the weekend. Five-star point guard Sharife Cooper committed to the Tigers Friday night and spent the remainder of the weekend helping recruit Green.

“He was on me,” Green said. “Sharife was on me hard.” Green, who attends Prolific Prep in Fresno, is considering joining Cooper at Auburn for several reasons, including the family feel.