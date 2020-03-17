James White visited Auburn before the NCAA’s virus-induced dead period began. White, a Class of 2021 shooting guard from Heritage (Conyers, Ga.), attended Auburn’s final home game of the season, a 78-75-loss to Texas A&M, on March 4. It was White’s first visit to Auburn. “I really liked it,” White said. “Auburn has a great fan base. The crowd was crazy. The game was good. It was very live. It was a close game, so it was fun to watch.”

White’s mother and trainer were with him on the visit. The three met with Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and assistant/lead recruiter Wes Flanigan. “I really like Coach Pearl,” White said. “I feel like he really likes my game and has a lot of interest in me. And Coach Flanigan, he’s the guy who really took me in and showed me around after the game. He showed me the campus and the weight room and stuff like that.” White liked everything he saw, as well as how it made him feel. “It really felt like I was at home,” White said. “I feel like Auburn would be a good spot for me. It’s close to home and a great school and program.”

Auburn has yet to offer, but is showing strong interest.

“An offer would be great,” White said. “I’d love to have it. They are already one of my top choices, like a very high top choice.” White also is receiving heavy interest from Georgia, Florida State, Clemson, Georgia State, South Alabama, Tennessee State and College of Charleston. As a junior, White, who is 6-feet-5 and 175 pounds, averaged 25 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

