"It was great, really felt like home here," House said. "Everybody was great. Coach (Hugh) Freeze, Coach (Jake) Thornton, Coach (Kendall) Simmons. Even the players, EJ Harris, [Dillon] Wade, [Izavion Miller], those are my guys, it just felt like family here."

He found himself on an official visit to one of his finalists this weekend, as the Georgia native took a trip to Auburn and spent the weekend on the Plains.

House was offered by Auburn at its offensive line camp a couple weeks ago and the 6-foot-4 lineman made quick work to schedule an official visit.

"I really enjoyed it, me and my family enjoyed it," House said.

Auburn's message to him while on campus?

"They’re building something big here and with someone like me they’ll be able to do big things," House said.

The Tigers are recruiting House across the offensive line, at tackle, guard and center. It was part of what House spoke with offensive line coach Jake Thornton about during his one-on-one time.

"If I were to come here, he’s gonna start me off at tackle, move me on inside as I develop and learn more," House said.

House and his family also spent time getting to know head coach Hugh Freeze, who had them over to his home.

"He’s just so personable," House said on Freeze. "He invited us over to his house, had a one-on-one talk with me and my parents. We felt like family, he treated us like family. He gave me his phone number on the spot."