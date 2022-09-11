Adam Hopkins is counting down the days until he's committed. The decision is coming Thursday. Auburn had the opportunity to make a final impression on Hopkins this past weekend, hosting the wide receiver on an official visit. "It was wonderful, it felt like family," Hopkins said. "First time coming down here, the experience was very well."

Hopkins spent time exploring campus, checking out the new football facility and talking with wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard. "Cool guy, laid back, chill," Hopkins said of Hilliard. "He was just telling me that he needs me and I need them." If the Tigers were to land Hopkins, he'd be the third receiver in the Tigers' 2023 class. There's a lot to like about Auburn for him. "The coaching staff, the people, the recruiting staff, the players, the buildings, everything," Hopkins said. "The whole environment is there." As for who else is on the table? "Everybody," Hopkins said. "That’s why it was so hard for me."