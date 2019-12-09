AUBURN | Four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson returned to Auburn over the weekend for an official visit. Jackson, from George County (Miss.), already was familiar with Auburn. He had been to Auburn several times before, including for the Georgia game in November. “I just wanted to get my family over here again and see how they felt, just get another visit in and see how I felt about Auburn University,” Jackson said. Jackson is glad he did. “It boosts their chances even more,” Jackson said. “I love the family atmosphere.”

Jackson arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday. He spent time with defensive line coach Rodney Garner, area recruiter Marcus Woodson and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. He also hung out with Derick Hall and Jaren Handy, freshmen defensive linemen from Mississippi. “It feels like home,” Jackson said. “I have a couple of guys from Mississippi that play here. My family has family here. There is nothing strange about it. And Coach Woodson is from the coast of Mississippi. Everything around me is like Mississippi. There isn’t anything too different.”