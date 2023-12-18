Auburn 'feels like home'
Auburn has four out of the five infinity stones according to Cam Coleman.
The five-star wide receiver was back on Auburn's campus Sunday, the final visit opportunity for recruits before the dead period started Monday. He was joined by some familiar faces, such as Auburn commits Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons, along with Alabama commit Ryan Williams.
The Tigers are working hard to flip Williams.
"Avengers, he had all the infinity stones except one," Coleman said. "Ryan’s the last one, we’re just waiting on him. I think we’re just looking for that last infinity stone."
Missing only Bryce Cain out of what's become known as the "Freeze Five" — the five wide receivers Auburn is targeting to sign in its 2024 class, the crew spent practically the whole day together.
They started their day in Neville Arena to watch an Auburn basketball game, standing on the front lines of The Jungle and watching the Tigers claim a 91-75 victory over USC.
"The student section was nuts," Coleman said. "It was really all four of us, we were just missing Bryce. It was good vibes in the student section for the game, it was just a great environment."
Aside from the usual shenanigans and chants that the student section brings, a new one surfaced at the game. "We want Ryan."
"It went well, I think we made some progress on him," Coleman said on the recruitment of Williams. "I think things are looking good right now."
This was Coleman's first trip back to Auburn since the No. 1 player in Alabama flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Auburn earlier this month. Even as an Auburn commit this time, not much changed.
"It’s really been the same every time I come," Coleman said. "It’s been consistent, showing love every time I come here and it really feels like home."
Coleman is set to move in Jan. 7 and plans to room with his Central-Phenix City teammate Dylan Gentry, who's also joining the Tigers next fall as a preferred walk on.
"Very hard worker," Coleman said of Gentry. "Really an underdog, but he’s gonna turn some heads this year."
It's getting closer for Coleman, who is all set to sign with Auburn Wednesday. Is he ready to finalize things?
"Indeed, I’m ready to get to work," Coleman said.