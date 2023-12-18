Auburn has four out of the five infinity stones according to Cam Coleman. The five-star wide receiver was back on Auburn's campus Sunday, the final visit opportunity for recruits before the dead period started Monday. He was joined by some familiar faces, such as Auburn commits Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons, along with Alabama commit Ryan Williams. The Tigers are working hard to flip Williams. "Avengers, he had all the infinity stones except one," Coleman said. "Ryan’s the last one, we’re just waiting on him. I think we’re just looking for that last infinity stone."

Cam Coleman was back in Auburn Sunday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Missing only Bryce Cain out of what's become known as the "Freeze Five" — the five wide receivers Auburn is targeting to sign in its 2024 class, the crew spent practically the whole day together. They started their day in Neville Arena to watch an Auburn basketball game, standing on the front lines of The Jungle and watching the Tigers claim a 91-75 victory over USC. "The student section was nuts," Coleman said. "It was really all four of us, we were just missing Bryce. It was good vibes in the student section for the game, it was just a great environment." Aside from the usual shenanigans and chants that the student section brings, a new one surfaced at the game. "We want Ryan."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+ltvCfpbbwn6W2ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMzdq Q2VIVVc0dyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzM3akNlSFVXNHc8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsg8J2QkfCdkLLwnZCa8J2QpyDigJzwnZCH8J2QqPCdkKXwnZCl8J2Q svCdkLDwnZCo8J2QqPCdkJ3igJ0g8J2QlvCdkKLwnZCl8J2QpfCdkKLwnZCa 8J2QpvCdkKwg8J2fjyAoQFJ5YW53bXMxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW53bXMxL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM2NDUzNjMyNzM0OTc0Mzcw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"It went well, I think we made some progress on him," Coleman said on the recruitment of Williams. "I think things are looking good right now." This was Coleman's first trip back to Auburn since the No. 1 player in Alabama flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Auburn earlier this month. Even as an Auburn commit this time, not much changed. "It’s really been the same every time I come," Coleman said. "It’s been consistent, showing love every time I come here and it really feels like home."