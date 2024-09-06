"Great place, I’m gonna be there this weekend," Daniel said "Just feels like home, they treat me good, make sure I got everything, make sure I’m straight."

It's not a long trip, as the Tuskegee, Ala., native only has about half an hour drive to get there, but one he looks forward to making.

TUSKEEGEE, Ala. — Marquez Daniel enjoyed his trip to Auburn so much last week that he's making it again for the Cal game.

Daniel was instrumental in Booker T. Washington's win Thursday over Talledega, as the Golden Eagles scored 32 unanswered points to win 32-12. The four-star wide receiver was personally responsible for three touchdowns — two receiving and one on a kickoff return.

"I saw the end zone, for real," Daniel said. "I tried to get a block for me and I just saw the time thing and I just ran...It feels good, we just had to get our minds right."

Recently in Auburn for the Tigers' season opener against Alabama A&M, he got to see how the new-look receiver room got to work under coach Marcus Davis.

"That’s my boy right there, that’s my guy," Daniel said of Davis. "He’s cool, gonna be honest, tell me the truth."

Eight wide receivers recorded a catch in Auburn's dominant 73-3 victory, as head coach Hugh Freeze began year two with a big win.

"Great coach," Daniel said of Freeze. "They make sure everybody touches the ball, the team’s gonna execute."

Where does Auburn sit for the 2026 prospect?

"They’re up there," Daniel said.

He has no other visit plans set, taking it week by week as he does with his recruitment. Other schools in the mix include Florida, Tennessee, Texas and South Florida.