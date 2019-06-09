Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby isn’t old enough to have any memories of Tigers great Cadillac Williams running roughshod in Jordan-Hare Stadium, so Auburn pulled out the highlight reels during Bigsby’s official visit.

“I heard about it,” Bigsby said of Williams’s dominance in the backfield at Auburn. “‘Go crazy, Cadillac.’”

Bigsby, one of the top players in the southeast, said Williams has played a pivotal role in his recruitment with the Tigers, and his official visit to the Plains was no different.

“They made me feel like family,” Bigsby said of his visit. “Coach Cadillac, got to meet him more. Open person, very laid back.”