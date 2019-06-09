Auburn 'feels like family' to No. 1 ATH Tank Bigsby
Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby isn’t old enough to have any memories of Tigers great Cadillac Williams running roughshod in Jordan-Hare Stadium, so Auburn pulled out the highlight reels during Bigsby’s official visit.
“I heard about it,” Bigsby said of Williams’s dominance in the backfield at Auburn. “‘Go crazy, Cadillac.’”
Bigsby, one of the top players in the southeast, said Williams has played a pivotal role in his recruitment with the Tigers, and his official visit to the Plains was no different.
“They made me feel like family,” Bigsby said of his visit. “Coach Cadillac, got to meet him more. Open person, very laid back.”
Rated as the nation’s No. 1 athlete, Bigsby wants to remain in the backfield in college. He’s projected as a South Carolina lean because the Gamecocks have made him a priority in their 2020 class, and they have promised him he’ll play running back. Some of his other expected top schools — Auburn, Alabama and home-state Georgia — are looking to experiment with his versatility across the field, while LSU has told him he’s on their board as a running back.
Noting that he has no plans for any other visits now, Bigsby knows he wants to commit before his senior season begins at Callaway High School (Hoganville, Ga).
But as has been the theme with his recruiting process, Bigsby said Sunday that he doesn’t necessarily have a set list of leaders when asked where Auburn stands in comparison to South Carolina.
“I don’t have any leaders for real,” Bigsby said. “I like it (at Auburn); I like it (at South Carolina). It’s just all about making the right decision. Hopefully I make the right decision.”