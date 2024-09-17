Auburn 'feels like family' for '26 DL

"The game was really fun," Perry-Wright said. "Watching the environment, the crowd got wild. Sold out game once again. New Mexico has some good players, but Auburn got after it, as always."

The No. 37 player in the 2026 class was on site for the Tigers' game against New Mexico, which ended in a 45-19 victory for Auburn. It was another enjoyable experience for Perry-Wright on the Plains, his first since Big Cat Weekend.

He could be back before the end of the month.

Bryce Perry-Wright made his first game day trip of the season to Auburn over the weekend.

Whenever the 6-foot-3 defensive tackle visits Auburn for a game, one thing never fails to impress him.

"They show you what they can do on the field every time, they never disappoint me on the defensive side," Perry-Wright said. "Can’t speak for the offense, that’s not my side of the ball, but defensive side did their thing...They fly around, play ball. It’s not like a strict game, you just do this and that, they’re gonna play ball. Do what you do."

What are some other things he likes about Auburn?

"Place feels like family," Perry-Wright said. "Every time you come out here they treat you really well. They show you a lot of love, they take care of you."

While on his visit, Perry-Wright spoke to defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams and head coach Hugh Freeze. Relationships have been of the utmost importance for Perry-Wright, who continues to keep things open.

With no timeline for a decision, Perry-Wright is focused on making sure his relationships with all programs are positive, as he hasn't ruled anyone out of the running.

Perry-Wright noted that he could return in two weeks for the Oklahoma game.