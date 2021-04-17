AuburnSports - Auburn falters late

“It’s very similar to the Thursday night game and just battled back and forth. Late in the game they kind if took over,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network.

The Tigers, which fall to 14-18 overall and 2-13 in the SEC, are now 2-8 in one-run conference games. The Tide had a walk-off 8-7 win over AU in 10 innings Thursday before AU bounced back for a 5-4 win Friday.

Alabama scored five runs over the final three innings including a walk-off RBI double in the ninth to beat Auburn 10-9 in the rubber game of the series.

“We’ve continued to battle up and down the lineup. Hopefully, there’s an adjustment we can make out of the bullpen with an arm or two to make a difference in the second half.”

Auburn went on top 8-5 in the fourth inning and it stayed that way through the sixth as Peyton Glavine allowed just two hits over 3.0 innings with three strikeouts.

“That was really good getting Peyton in the ballgame and throwing that changeup,” Thompson said. “That was our best recipe against their offense basically for the weekend, was Jack (Owen’s) start and Peyton out of the pen today.”

But the Tide jumped on AU reliever Carson Skipper in the seventh for three runs on for hits to quickly tie the game. Auburn struck right back as Tyler Miller faked a bunt and pulled back to slash a double to right center and bring home Ryan Bliss for a 9-8 lead.

Mason Barnett couldn’t hold it as Alabama scored a run in the eighth to tie it and nearly broke it open with a bases-loaded drive to deep right field, but Steven Williams, who moved from catcher to right to start the inning, made a leaping catch to end the threat.

Auburn got two on with one out in the ninth but couldn’t push a run home as Bliss hit into a 6-4-3 double play. Alabama opened the bottom of the ninth with a single off Barnett, moved the runner to second base on a sacrifice bunt and brought him home on a double that Judd Ward couldn’t run down as he collided into the left field fence.

Barnett (2-2) took the loss allowing two runs on four hits and two walks.

Williams got Auburn on board in the first inning with a two-out RBI single. The Tigers added four more in the second on an RBI single by Bryson Ware, a bases-loaded walk by Bliss and sacrifice flies by Miller and Rankin Woley.

After Alabama battled back to tie the game 5-5 in the third, the Tigers struck back for three more in the fourth, all with two outs, on an RBI single by Williams and a two-RBI double by Brody Moore.

Auburn had a great chance to extend its 8-5 lead in the fifth as Cam Hill led off with a double and moved to third base on a single by Ware. But Ward struck out and Bliss hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.

Auburn starter Joseph Gonzalez lasted just 1.1 innings allowing three runs on four hits. He had three wild pitches. Trace Bright allowed two runs on two hits in 1.2 innings before turning it over to Glavine.

Hill was 3 of 4 with one run scored and Ward 3 of 5 with two runs scored. Williams was 2 of 3 with two RBI and Ware 2 of 4 with now RBI. Miller and Moore had one hit and two RBI apiece.

Auburn hosts Samford Tuesday and Jacksonville State Wednesday. Both games will be 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+. The Tigers return to SEC play hosting No. 18 Florida for a 3-game series next weekend.