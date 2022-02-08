Auburn falls in OT to Hogs

The Tigers fought back from a slow start, trailing by 10 in the second half before cutting the advantage to three at halftime. The score went back and forth for most of the second half, with Auburn taking a five-point lead on a Wendell Green three with 2:40 to go. The Razorbacks responded with five straight points.

Auburn's streak of 19-straight wins and an undefeated record in the SEC came to an end on Tuesday night in Fayetteville as the No. 1 Tigers fell to the Razorbacks, 80-76, in overtime.

Green proved clutch again, making a layup with 42 seconds left to give Auburn a two-point lead. Arkansas' Jaylin Williams answered with a bucket of his own. Then, with the score tied at 66 with 22 seconds left in regulation, Green took a long three-pointer that banged off the back of the rim, and the clock ran out.

Arkansas took a six-point lead with 37 seconds left in overtime, but Jabari Smith made back-to-back three-pointers. Auburn had a last chance after Arkansas missed a free throw with a three-point edge, but the Tigers' Jaylin Williams got tied up with JD Notae for a jump ball on the rebound. After getting fouled on the inbound play, Notae made one of the two free throws to seal the deal.

The difference in the game came down to free throws and turnovers. The Razorbacks made 26-of-32 from the charity line while Auburn struggled, finishing 8-of-17.

"We had eight assists and 19 turnovers so... It kind of speaks for itself," Pearl said. "Obviously sent them to the line 32 times. We didn't get there but 17 ourselves, and we didn't convert."

It's the Tigers' first loss since November when they lost to UConn, 115-109, in double overtime.

Auburn hosts Texas A&M on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.