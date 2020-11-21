AuburnSports - Auburn exits victory with several key players injured

Auburn’s 30-17 victory over Tennessee didn’t come without issues, namely key Auburn players getting banged up during the course of the game.

A standout at running back this season for Auburn, Tank Bigsby had one big run bouncing off several defenders before being injured on his second carry of the game.

Bigsby injured his hip and was in the medical tent for awhile before spending time with trainers on the sideline.

He’d work on the stationary exercise bike and try and go through drills, reentering the game for one carry, but was ruled out for the remainder of the game after that carry.

After the game, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn had no update on the back's status.

“Yeah, I mean I think he tried to come back in for one play and he had to go back out. We’ll have to see,” Malzahn said. “We had a few injuries that took people out of the game, so we’ll have to see where we’re at here in just a little bit.”



