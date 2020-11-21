AuburnSports - Auburn exits victory with several key players injured

Auburn exits victory with several key players injured
Auburn’s 30-17 victory over Tennessee didn’t come without issues, namely key Auburn players getting banged up during the course of the game.
A standout at running back this season for Auburn, Tank Bigsby had one big run bouncing off several defenders before being injured on his second carry of the game.
Bigsby injured his hip and was in the medical tent for awhile before spending time with trainers on the sideline.
He’d work on the stationary exercise bike and try and go through drills, reentering the game for one carry, but was ruled out for the remainder of the game after that carry.
After the game, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn had no update on the back's status.
“Yeah, I mean I think he tried to come back in for one play and he had to go back out. We’ll have to see,” Malzahn said. “We had a few injuries that took people out of the game, so we’ll have to see where we’re at here in just a little bit.”
Also injured for Auburn during the game was the starting tackles Alec Jackson and Brodarious Hamm.
Jackson left the game and returned to the sidelines with a club on his right hand.
He returned for one play in relief of Austin Troxell, but ultimately left again.
And over at right tackle, Hamm left the game with what appeared to be a left leg injury. Hamm limped his way to the sideline and — after spending some time in the medical tent — very gingerly walked to the locker room.
The final injury and the one that seems to be the least serious for Auburn was star wideout Seth Williams.
As he came down with a ball in the end zone that was ruled to not be a catch, he suffered an injury that forced trainers to attend to him.
He returned to the game on the next drive and said after the game that he was okay.
“I'm good. It was just a little stinger,” Williams said. “It was nothing at all. I'm good.”
Auburn did come into the game with a good injury and COVID report, with Jamien Sherwood, Brandon Frazier, Shedrick Jackson and Jay Hardy all on the field, all of whom were battling injuries.
As for the COVID situation for Auburn, the only players listed on the depth chart who weren’t seen were reserve cornerbacks Devan Barrett and Matthew Hill.
Everyone on the two-deep depth chart was on the field and accounted for at the game.