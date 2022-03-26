Auburn evens series

Maddie Penta changed speeds with remarkable skill and her teammates were more than up to the task in a 6-3 win at Kentucky Saturday.

The victory evened the series.

Penta (17-1) controlled the Wildcats by hitting 71 mph with her fastball and then creating confusion with a low-50s changeup. She conceded a two-run home run during the fourth inning, but the Tigers were ahead by six runs at the time.

Kentucky struggled to get the ball beyond the infield after that.

Auburn, now 27-3 overall and 6-2 in league play, gained serious momentum during the first inning when Lindsey Garcia ripped a three-run homer over the wall in left field. Nelia Peralta supplemented that effort with two RBIs Saturday while Carlee McCondichie also drove in a run.

Sunday's game begins at noon CDT and may be viewed via SEC Network Plus.