AUBURN | While the temperature dropped, No. 18 Auburn’s bats heated up. The Tigers rallied from an early 6-1 deficit to beat UT Martin 15-9 at a chilly Plainsman Park Tuesday night. The 15 runs and 18 hits were both season highs for Auburn.

The Tigers improve to 10-2 while the Skyhawks fall to 4-7.

“We won the game tonight because of our offense,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “After we’re down 6-1 in the ballgame, it’s good to see some resiliency there. It was kind of back and forth like the Sunday UCF game and to see our offense lock it down was good.”

Julien (10) hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season. Anthony Hall/Auburn athletics

Everett Lau, in only his fourth start of the season, provided the big hit with his three-run home run over the right field wall in the seventh, the first of his career, which broke open a one-run game. He finished 3 of 6 with two runs scored and five RBI. “His three-run home run kind of distanced the ballgame there,” Thompson said. “If pitching can’t set the tone, then I really give the credit to our offense tonight.” Batting leadoff for just the second time this season, Will Holland was 4 of 6 with two runs scored, raising his average from .171 to .244. Edouard Julien was 3 of 4 with three runs scored and two RBI, hitting his fifth home run of the season in the fourth. Ryan Bliss, Steven Williams and Matt Scheffler each had two hits with Bliss driving in two and Williams and Scheffler one apiece. Auburn drew six walks and three hit by pitches to total 31 base runners.