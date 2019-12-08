AUBURN | Auburn has emerged as the new leader for junior college offensive tackle Jeremy Flax. Flax, a four-star recruit from Independence Community College in Kansas named Auburn his No. 1 school after spending the weekend on campus for an official visit. “(My leader) just changed to Auburn from Texas Tech,” Flax said.

Flax and his mother arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday. It was their first visit to Auburn. “It was really more than I expected,” Flax said. “It was really good. I enjoyed everything. The people, everybody knew who I was for some reason. The whole community was like, ‘War Eagle’ and was telling me how much they love me.” Flax also feels the need at Auburn. “I feel like the need is here,” he said. “I know they need me and the opportunity is here. That’s real important. I’m a JUCO guy. I have three years left so I know I have to come out and play.”