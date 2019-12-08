Auburn emerges as leader for 4-star JUCO OT
AUBURN | Auburn has emerged as the new leader for junior college offensive tackle Jeremy Flax.
Flax, a four-star recruit from Independence Community College in Kansas named Auburn his No. 1 school after spending the weekend on campus for an official visit.
“(My leader) just changed to Auburn from Texas Tech,” Flax said.
Flax and his mother arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday. It was their first visit to Auburn.
“It was really more than I expected,” Flax said. “It was really good. I enjoyed everything. The people, everybody knew who I was for some reason. The whole community was like, ‘War Eagle’ and was telling me how much they love me.”
Flax also feels the need at Auburn.
“I feel like the need is here,” he said. “I know they need me and the opportunity is here. That’s real important. I’m a JUCO guy. I have three years left so I know I have to come out and play.”
Flax will take an official visit to Kentucky Dec. 13-15. He’s already visited Texas Tech. He’ll announce his college choice following his visit to Kentucky.
Auburn is the team to beat.
“It was everything about the visit, but the one thing that stuck out was probably the winning opportunity at Auburn,” Flax said. “At the other places, you aren’t going to be able to win like you can here. The SEC championship, the playoffs, it’s hard to get to at the other places. But here, it’s not going to be as hard.
“And a lot of teams, their quarterback is not as good. I want to block for somebody that’s good and Bo Nix is the truth. I watch him all the time and he’s going to be good.”
Flax will sign Dec. 18 and enroll at a four-year school in January. He’ll have three years to play three.
“My mom’s decision really matters a lot, and she loves Auburn,” Flax said. “She loves everything about it.”